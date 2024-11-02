 Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Lakdawala Developers To Refund Homebuyer ₹17 Lakh Plus Interest For Delayed Flat Possession
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Lakdawala Developers To Refund Homebuyer ₹17 Lakh Plus Interest For Delayed Flat Possession

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 01:57 AM IST
Representative Image

The South Mumbai District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has ordered city-based realty firm Lakdawala Developers to refund Rs 17 lakh, along with 8 percent interest from 2010, to a buyer who never received possession of a flat booked in the developer’s Mazgaon project. The commission also directed Lakdawala Developers to compensate the buyer with Rs 50,000 for mental harassment and Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses.

Shamim Solanki, a resident of Chinch Bunder, Mumbai, had booked the flat with Lakdawala Developers in 2010 with a promise that possession would be given within a few years. Despite multiple attempts over the years to secure either the flat or a refund, Solanki waited until 2021, hoping for a resolution. Frustrated by the lack of response from the developer, who ignored repeated pleas to refund the booking amount, Solanki approached the consumer commission in 2023.

The commission issued a notice to Lakdawala Developers, who failed to respond, leading to a decision in favor of the complainant. The developer was found guilty of deficient service and was directed to return the Rs 17 lakh with 8 percent interest accrued from the booking date. The additional compensation was awarded in acknowledgment of the complainant’s prolonged mental distress and legal costs.

