The commission found Iffco-Tokio’s rejection of a woman’s ovarian cyst treatment claim unjustified | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 29, 2026: The Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Company to reimburse Rs3.50 lakh to a woman for treatment of an ovarian dermoid cyst, holding that the insurer wrongly rejected her claim by classifying the condition as congenital.

In its November 2 order, the commission, comprising President Samindara R Surve and member Sanjay S Jagdale, found the insurer guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The complainant had continuously renewed her Family Health Protector Policy since 2007. The policy covered her husband and her three children. The woman, then aged 45, spent Rs84,606 at Global Hospital, Parel, where she was admitted from March 27 to March 30, 2017, and incurred further expenses at Women’s Hospital from April 5 to April 6. Her total medical expenses were Rs3,50,606.

Insurer Rejects Claim

The insurer rejected the claim on July 17, 2017, invoking the policy’s exclusion for congenital diseases and anomalies. It argued that the cyst developed from totipotent cells present at birth and cited a May 20, 2019, award by the Insurance Ombudsman upholding the rejection.

The commission said the insurer’s argument was a medical hypothesis and that it had produced no expert evidence showing that the cyst was present at birth. The cyst was first detected in March–April 2017, and both treating doctors provided certificates supporting the woman’s case.

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Commission Cites IRDAI Circular

Citing a July 27, 2016, IRDAI circular, the commission said internal congenital anomalies could not be permanently excluded. It held that the policy’s two-year waiting period had expired by the time she was hospitalised.

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