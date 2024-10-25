 Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developers To Refund ₹24.75 Lakh To Buyer For Flat Delay, Additional ₹1 Lakh For Mental Agony
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developers To Refund ₹24.75 Lakh To Buyer For Flat Delay, Additional ₹1 Lakh For Mental Agony

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developers To Refund ₹24.75 Lakh To Buyer For Flat Delay, Additional ₹1 Lakh For Mental Agony

The Mumbai Suburban Additional Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has directed the partners of M/s Twin and Deccan, Iliyas Patel and Abdul Karim Abdul Rahim, to refund ₹24,75,000 along with 12% interest from 2010 to a Kurla resident, Ziyaur Rehman.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Consumer Commission orders Twin and Deccan developers to refund ₹24.75 lakh to a Kurla resident for undelivered flat in Andheri | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Suburban Additional Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has directed the partners of M/s Twin and Deccan, Iliyas Patel and Abdul Karim Abdul Rahim, to refund ₹24,75,000 along with 12% interest from 2010 to a Kurla resident, Ziyaur Rehman. The commission also ordered the developers to pay an additional ₹1 lakh for causing mental agony to the complainant and ₹20,000 towards litigation costs.

Ziyaur Rehman had booked a 1,100 sq. ft. flat in a project developed by Twin and Deccan in Andheri, with a total cost of ₹49,50,000. Rehman paid ₹24,75,000 in August 2010 but never received the agreement or possession of the flat, despite repeated requests. The developers continuously gave false assurances but eventually stopped responding altogether.

Frustrated by the delay and lack of communication, Rehman approached the consumer commission in 2023, filing a complaint against the developers. However, when the commission issued notices to the developer, they were returned with the reason that the addressees no longer resided at the given addresses.

Read Also
Mumbai: Election Commission To Address Media Today Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024
article-image

After reviewing the evidence, the commission found the developers guilty of providing deficient services and failing to deliver the flat as agreed.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrakant Patil's Nomination Highlights BJP's Focus On Caste Equations And Development In Pune
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrakant Patil's Nomination Highlights BJP's Focus On Caste Equations And Development In Pune
Rajasthan: Govt Hikes Subsidy For Setting Up Community Radio Stations By 50-100%; Jaipur Hosts Sammelan
Rajasthan: Govt Hikes Subsidy For Setting Up Community Radio Stations By 50-100%; Jaipur Hosts Sammelan
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developers To Refund ₹24.75 Lakh To Buyer For Flat Delay, Additional ₹1 Lakh For Mental Agony
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developers To Refund ₹24.75 Lakh To Buyer For Flat Delay, Additional ₹1 Lakh For Mental Agony
Mumbai: EOW Arrests 34-Year-Old Accused From Surat Who Defrauded ₹10 Crores By Posing As Agent In Textile Market
Mumbai: EOW Arrests 34-Year-Old Accused From Surat Who Defrauded ₹10 Crores By Posing As Agent In Textile Market

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developers To Refund ₹24.75 Lakh To Buyer For Flat Delay,...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developers To Refund ₹24.75 Lakh To Buyer For Flat Delay,...

Mumbai: EOW Arrests 34-Year-Old Accused From Surat Who Defrauded ₹10 Crores By Posing As Agent In...

Mumbai: EOW Arrests 34-Year-Old Accused From Surat Who Defrauded ₹10 Crores By Posing As Agent In...

Navi Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Female Police Constable Dies By Suicide After Domestic Dispute In...

Navi Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Female Police Constable Dies By Suicide After Domestic Dispute In...

Mumbai: Allegations Surface As Christian Prayer Groups Rent Clubs And Gymkhanas For Meetings Aimed...

Mumbai: Allegations Surface As Christian Prayer Groups Rent Clubs And Gymkhanas For Meetings Aimed...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Boy Killed In Trailer Accident On Uran Phata Road; Driver Absconds

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Boy Killed In Trailer Accident On Uran Phata Road; Driver Absconds