Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developers To Refund ₹24.75 Lakh To Buyer For Flat Delay, Additional ₹1 Lakh For Mental Agony

Mumbai Consumer Commission orders Twin and Deccan developers to refund ₹24.75 lakh to a Kurla resident for undelivered flat in Andheri

Mumbai: The Mumbai Suburban Additional Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has directed the partners of M/s Twin and Deccan, Iliyas Patel and Abdul Karim Abdul Rahim, to refund ₹24,75,000 along with 12% interest from 2010 to a Kurla resident, Ziyaur Rehman. The commission also ordered the developers to pay an additional ₹1 lakh for causing mental agony to the complainant and ₹20,000 towards litigation costs.

Ziyaur Rehman had booked a 1,100 sq. ft. flat in a project developed by Twin and Deccan in Andheri, with a total cost of ₹49,50,000. Rehman paid ₹24,75,000 in August 2010 but never received the agreement or possession of the flat, despite repeated requests. The developers continuously gave false assurances but eventually stopped responding altogether.

Frustrated by the delay and lack of communication, Rehman approached the consumer commission in 2023, filing a complaint against the developers. However, when the commission issued notices to the developer, they were returned with the reason that the addressees no longer resided at the given addresses.

After reviewing the evidence, the commission found the developers guilty of providing deficient services and failing to deliver the flat as agreed.