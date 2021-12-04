Mumbai: Consulate General of Israel celebrates Hanukkah with photo exhibition; Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, BMC chief IS Chahal attend event

On the backdrop of the Jewish festival Hanukkah, the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai organised a photo exhibition - MY JERUSALEM on Saturday, 4th December.

It was inaugurated in the presence of Maharashtra's Minister of Culture & Medical Education Amit Deshmukh and Minister of Tourism & Environment Aaditya Thackeray. The Chief Protocol Officer of Maharashtra, Manisha Mhaiskar, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai Iqbal Singh Chahal, CEO of BSE Ltd. Shri Ashish Kumar Chauhan, members of the Consular Corps in Mumbai, leaders of the local Jewish community, representatives of industries and cultural institutions were present.

Hanukkah is considered as a festival of lights and is celebrated for 8 nights. Each night the number of lights is increased by one.

Last year the Municipality of Jerusalem organised the Jerusalem Mumbai festival in Mumbai with an objective of strengthening cultural ties between Israel's capital and India's financial capital.

At the event Israel's Consul General Kobbi Shoshani said, “I was born in Jerusalem and it is a special privilege for me to organise this exhibition on Jerusalem here in Mumbai.”

Tsachi Halevi, Israeli actor from popular web series FAUDA was supposed to be present at the event. However, amid Covid-19 he could not make it.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:14 PM IST