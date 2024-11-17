Mumbai: Constable Booked For Posting Ballot Paper On Social Media After Casting Postal Vote At SoBo Polling Booth

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: Mumbai police have booked a constable, Ganesh Shinde, from the Local Armed Police for allegedly taking photos of ballot papers and sharing them on social media, violating election protocols. The incident has sparked concerns about the sanctity of the electoral process.

Postal voting had been arranged across the state for police personnel, as they would be on duty for election-related security on polling day. Shinde, registered as a voter from the Asthi constituency in Beed, cast his postal vote at a Tardeo polling booth. Despite clear restrictions, he carried his mobile phone into the polling booth, took pictures of his ballot paper after voting, and shared them on social media. This act led to rumours of ballot paper leaks before the elections.

Case Registered Against Constable

After an investigation, police confirmed Shinde's involvement. “A police constable who voted at Wilson College polling booth in South Mumbai on November 14 made the ballot papers viral. A case has been registered against him,” a police officer told Hindustan Times.

Following a complaint by Prasanna Tambe, the election officer for the Wilson College booth, Shinde was booked under Section 223 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (disobeying public servants' orders) and Section 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (maintaining voting secrecy). The Gamdevi police station issued him a notice under Section 35(3), requiring him to appear when summoned, though arrest is not mandatory. Additionally, Shinde has been suspended for breaching the code of conduct.

Use Of Mobile Phones Prohibited During Polling

The Election Commission had explicitly prohibited the use of mobile phones in polling stations to ensure voter privacy. Voters were instructed to cast their votes in secrecy and secure ballot papers and Form 13A in sealed envelopes before depositing them into ballot boxes.

Shinde’s actions not only violated these guidelines but also undermined the integrity of the voting process. Authorities have taken stringent measures to address the breach and ensure such incidents do not recur.