Mumbai: Cons Hack Businessman's Payment Gateway Account, Siphon ₹22 Lakh

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

Mumbai: A 35-year-old businessman from Pune lost ₹22 lakh after cyber fraudsters hacked into his payment gateway. In his complaint lodged at the RAK Marg police station on Thursday, Ejaz Shaikh said that he is into the business of electronic data interchange and keeps visiting Mumbai for work purposes.

On December 25 when he was in Sewri, he received an email at around 4.30pm, informing him that ₹50,000 were debited from his Razorpay account. As the payment gateway was registered in the name of Shaikh's company, he thought that one of his clients might have cashed a cheque of the debited amount.

After returning to Pune on the same day, he received more emails, alerting him about approx ₹4 lakh debit. Upon checking his online bank statement, Shaikh found out that a whopping amount of ₹22.89 lakh has been deducted from his account, so far. He immediately registered an online complaint with the national cyber crime portal and his bank.

The aggrieved then went to his office and tried logging into his Razorpay account. He was appalled to see that the profile reflected a phone number and email address of an unknown person. At this moment, he realised that his account was hacked.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered under the sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act pertaining to cheating and forgery.