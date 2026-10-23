Mumbai Connectivity Boost: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates 3 Bridges And Flyovers To Ease Traffic

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis virtually inaugurated three key infrastructure projects aimed at reducing travel time and improving connectivity across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, October 22, 2026: Mumbai’s 59-minute connectivity vision is moving closer to reality, with rapid infrastructure development and multimodal connectivity projects set to transform travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Fadnavis virtually inaugurated the Vidyavihar railway overbridge, the Sion flyover, and the Ratnagiri Junction–Film City flyover under the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road project.

“Mumbai’s key bridge projects will strengthen citywide connectivity and ease traffic bottlenecks,” Fadnavis said.

🔷शीव (सायन) रेल्वे स्थानकाजवळील रेल्वे उड्डाणपूल, विद्याविहार रेल्वे स्थानकाजवळील रेल्वे उड्डाणपूल आणि गोरेगाव - मुलुंड जोड मार्गावरील उड्डाणपुलांचे लोकार्पण मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या शुभहस्ते आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती सुनेत्राताई अजित पवार, मुंबईच्या महापौर श्रीमती रितू तावडे, उप महापौर श्री. संजय घाडी यांच्यासह माननीय खासदार, माननीय आमदार व विविध पदाधिकारी यांच्या प्रमुख उपस्थितीत करण्यात आले. आजपासून हे तीनही पूल वाहतुकीसाठी खुले झाले आहेत. या उड्डाणपुलांची ही चित्रफीत… #Mybmcupdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 22, 2026

Vidyavihar Bridge To Cut Travel Time

The Vidyavihar bridge will reduce travel time from 30 minutes to 10 minutes, while the Goregaon East flyover will ease congestion at Ratnagiri Hotel Junction.

New Sion Bridge To Replace 112-Year-Old Structure

The new Sion bridge will replace the unsafe 112-year-old structure and facilitate the fifth and sixth railway lines, paving the way for more frequent local train services.

The bridge will also link Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg and the Eastern Express Highway with Dharavi, Bandra and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), strengthening east-west connectivity.

BMC Fast-Tracks Infrastructure Projects

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also fast-tracking Mumbai’s infrastructure network through concrete roads, the Coastal Road and other key projects, Fadnavis said.

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Deputy CM And Civic Leaders Attend Event

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar joined the event virtually from Pune, while ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Ashish Shelar, MLAs Rajhans Singh and Parag Shah, Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi attended the Vidyavihar event.

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