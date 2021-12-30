Mumbai: Congress's Ravi Raja writes to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal about indiscriminate hacking of trees in Sion Koliwada locality

Congress Group leader in the BMC Ravi Raja has written to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal complaining about indiscriminate hacking of trees in Sion Koliwada locality.

In his letter, Raja stated that he represents `F' North ward which includes Sion Koliwada village where three buildings are being redeveloped, Sardar Nagar. On March 21, 2021, the Tree Authority of BMC had granted permission to cut 22 trees out of 69 trees in the area for redevelopment. The Authority had also directed not to cut 36 trees and replant 11 trees in the vicinity.

He alleged that all the trees were hacked and not a single replantation had taken place. He said that it amounts to a clear violation of the Tree Authority's order.

Raja said there was no need to cut trees for redevelopment. Despite that, trees in the locality were cut He sought action against the violators.

"NGO volunteers had called me, asking. whether I had given permission to cut the trees. Thereafter, I visited the place and found indiscriminate tree cutting" said Raja.

"The Commissioner is the chairman of the Tree Committee and therefore, I have informed him through my letter. I will also write to State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray regarding this," said Raja. He also raised questions on whether corruption was behind the incident.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:59 PM IST