Mumbai: Congress protests at Borivali over Centre's vaccine supply as BJP in BMC seeks opening of hardware stores

In a bid to protest the union ministry's decisions with regards to the supply of COVID-19 vaccines local, Congress corporators and workers held a protest demonstration at Borivali market in the western suburbs on Wednesday afternoon.



The delegation of protests was led by Congress corporator from Borivali - Bhushan Patil. The workers maintained a human chain that was around 100 metres long and flashed placards - "Modiji humaare bacchon ki vaccine bidesh kyun bhej diya?"

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in BMC have written to the civic administration and chief minister urging them to open the hardware and electronic stores at an emergency basis.



"Many people have lost their home and had their properties the cyclone Tauktae had hit the city, repair works are due as the materials aren't available because of lockdown, which is why we have asked the administration to open up the stores," said Vinod Mishra senior corporator and group leader of the party in BMC.