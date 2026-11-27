Congress leader Ashraf Azmi questions the proposed private helipad at Worli Jetty and calls for a public Water Metro terminal | File Photo

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: The proposed handover of Worli Jetty to a private company for developing a helipad has triggered Congress opposition, with the party demanding that the BMC scrap the plan and prioritise the proposed Water Metro terminal.

The BMC Standing Committee on Thursday approved the appointment of Raymond Ltd as the private operator to develop the facility, secure a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) licence, install safety systems and undertake maintenance.

Congress Questions Lease Terms

Congress Group Leader Ashraf Azmi has opposed the proposal, questioning why a prime 750-square-metre waterfront property is being leased for just Rs 1 lakh per month for 15 years, with a provision for another 15-year extension, instead of being developed as a public Water Metro terminal.

He argued that the jetty could facilitate affordable boat services, allowing thousands of commuters to travel for fares of just Rs 20-30. Azmi pointed out that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the Water Metro terminal in the state Budget and its Detailed Project Report (DPR) was ready.

He further claimed that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay had found the jetty suitable for boat operations, while the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) had sought the development of Water Metro services and opposed the helipad work.

Raising further concerns, Azmi questioned Raymond's experience in operating helipads and warned that helicopter operations could expose nearby residents, including children, senior citizens and patients, to noise levels of 100-120 decibels.

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Congress Demands Water Metro Terminal

"Where lakhs of people could have travelled by boat, one man's helicopter will land there. This is not development; it is injustice to the public," he said.

The Congress has demanded an immediate halt to the proposal, withdrawal of the proposed private handover and development of Worli Jetty as a Water Metro terminal in coordination with the MMB.

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