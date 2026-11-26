Worli jetty will be upgraded into a DGCA-licensed helipad under a 15-year PPP agreement with Raymond Ltd | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Mumbai’s Worli jetty, located opposite Worli Dairy and extending 120 metres into the Arabian Sea, is set to get a new identity as a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-licensed helipad.

The BMC Standing Committee has approved Raymond Ltd. as the proposed private operator under a 15-year public-private partnership (PPP) agreement, paving the way for the facility to serve as a strategic hub for emergency evacuations, coastal surveillance, disaster response, national security operations and VVIP/VIP movements.

Raymond Selected As Private Operator

Raymond Ltd. was selected in March to develop the facility, obtain the DGCA licence, install safety systems and undertake its maintenance. However, the proposal came up for final approval nearly nine months later as a last-minute agenda item, circulated to committee members only on Wednesday night. It was cleared by Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde on Thursday, before the opposition could raise questions.

The proposal stems from a directive issued by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last year to explore the site's potential for helicopter operations.

A structural assessment by the Maharashtra Maritime Board found the jetty suitable, while Pawan Hans Limited also endorsed the location as logistically feasible for medium-sized helicopters.

Jetty To Be Made Permanent

Originally constructed as a temporary structure during Phase 1 of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South), the jetty was retained at the request of the coastal police for surveillance purposes. It will now be made permanent and upgraded with ramp access and safety infrastructure in accordance with DGCA norms.

The proposed facility will feature designated landing and take-off zones, lighting, navigation aids, firefighting and safety systems, along with ground-handling and refuelling facilities.

Under the agreement, Raymond Ltd. will pay the BMC a fixed monthly fee of Rs. 1 lakh, apart from either 50% of the monthly revenue generated through commercial helicopter operations or Rs. 4 lakh, whichever is higher, as a minimum guarantee.

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A Multi-Purpose Aviation Facility

The Worli helipad is envisaged as a multi-purpose facility catering to:

Medical and emergency evacuations.

Coastal surveillance, security drills and patrolling.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) operations during natural calamities.

VVIP/VIP helicopter movements.

Other public and government requirements.

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