Mumbai: BMC Appoints Raymond Group To Develop & Operate Helipad At Worli Jetty Under 15-Year PPP Model

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed Raymond Group to develop and operate a helipad at Worli Jetty under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Raymond will convert the coastal road jetty into a facility licensed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), carrying out all required architectural, safety, and operational upgrades.

"The jetty, originally temporary, will be made permanent with ramps and safety upgrades to meet DGCA norms. The helipad, operational within two years, will be run by Raymond Group, sharing 50% of landing fees with the civic body or Rs. 4 lakh per month, whichever is higher,” said a senior official. He added that after the work at Mahalaxmi Race Course begins, VIP helicopter landings will be difficult, requiring another nearby helipad.

The helipad proposal follows a directive from the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde last year to assess the site’s potential. A structural review by the Maharashtra Maritime Board confirmed its suitability. Pawan Hans Limited also endorsed Worli Jetty as feasible and logistically suitable for medium-sized helicopters. Located 120 metres into the Arabian Sea opposite Worli Dairy, the jetty was originally built as a temporary structure during Phase 1 of the MCRP but was later retained at the coastal police’s request for surveillance purposes.

The Worli Jetty helipad will improve connectivity for emergency evacuations, support coastal surveillance and national security, aid disaster relief, facilitate VVIP/VIP movements, and serve other public or government needs, claims BMC. The project will include landing and take-off zones, lighting, navigation aids, supporting infrastructure, safety and firefighting systems, and ground handling and fueling facilities. The PPP agreement will run for 15 years, extendable by another 15 years on mutually agreed terms.

