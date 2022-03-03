Mumbai: Congress mulls moving resolution proposing Governor Koshyari be sent back

The ruling Congress party, which shares power with Shiv Sena and NCP, on Thursday said it was mulling bringing a resolution in the ongoing budget session of the state legislature proposing sending back the Governor BS Koshyari for insulting the Chhatrapati Shivaji and social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savirtibai Phule. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole demanded that Koshyari apologises for insulting Shivaji Maharaj and Jyotiba Phule and Savitrimai adding that the party is seeking a legal opinion to move resolution seeking Kohyari to be sent back.

‘’Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has insulted the revered deity of Maharashtra the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as well as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitrimai. Maharashtra worships these idols and will never tolerate their insult,’’ said Patole.

Patole said that the fact that Governor Koshyari left his address halfway was not appropriate for the post of a Governor adding that with such behaviour he has insulted the 12 crore people of Maharashtra. ‘’Let's chant slogans in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every nook and corner of Maharashtra and even if the Governor or the BJP doesn’t like it. The Congress party condemns the statements made by Koshyari,’’ he noted.

When asked about BJP’s demand for NCP Minister Nawab Malik’s resignation, Patole said that the BJP has no right to demand the resignation of Nawab Malik. ‘’Dozens of ministers in Devendra Fadnavis' government were accused of several violations, how many ministers resigned at that time? Everyone was given a clean chit without any inquiry,’’ he said.

‘’The BJP and Devendra Fadnavis who are accusing Nawab Malik of having links with Dawood Ibrahim are okay with funds donated by notorious goon Iqbal Mirchi to their party. Is Iqbal Mirchi a relative of BJP?’’ he asked.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:59 PM IST