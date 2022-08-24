Mumbai: Congress MP Milind Deora alleges scam in BMC road repair works, seeks CBI probe | ANI Photo

Former Congress MP Milind Deora has made allegations against the BMC regarding the potholes on Mumbai roads and sought a CBI inquiry into the matter. Deora alleged that the civic body has spent Rs 12,000 crore to repair and construct roads in the last five years, but Mumbaikars still have to deal with the problem of potholes.

Every year, the BMC allocates around 2,000 crores for the repair and construction of roads in the city. Deora has alleged that the BMC spend an additional amount of Rs 225 crore on road repairs in the last five years. Congress is seeking details of the expenditure incurred by the civic body during this period.

Deora said in his tweet, “Rs 12000 crore is 10 per cent of the annual budget of the National Highway Authority of India.” As per the allegations, the BMC spent Rs 2,300 crore in 2017-18, Rs 2,250 crore in 2018-19, Rs 2,560 crore in 2019-20, Rs 2,200 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 2,350 crore in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the BJP had alleged that BMC has spent around 21,000 crore on road repairs over the last 25 years. There is around 2,000 km of roads in Mumbai, of which 984 km have been concretised.