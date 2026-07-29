Mumbai: Congress MLA Amin Patel Urges BMC To Protect Voting Rights Of Transit Residents During Electoral Roll Revision

Congress MLA Amin Patel has urged the BMC to ensure residents in transit accommodation are not excluded from electoral rolls during the revision process | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Amin Patel has written to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, reiterating the demand to ensure that residents temporarily shifted to transit or alternate accommodation due to redevelopment are not deprived of their voting rights during the ongoing Enumeration and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a letter dated July 28, Patel pointed out that thousands of occupants of old and dilapidated buildings across Mumbai have been relocated to transit camps or rented accommodation while their original buildings undergo redevelopment.

Madam request consideration of voters residing in transit / alternate accommodation due to redevelopment during SIR pic.twitter.com/te78KBy4Iy — Amin Patel (@mlaAminPatel) July 29, 2026

Since these residents are expected to return to their original homes once the projects are completed, many have not changed the residential address recorded in their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and other electoral documents.

Concerns Over Voter Deletion

Patel said this has created apprehension among such residents that their names could be omitted or deleted from the electoral rolls during the ongoing revision process because they are currently residing at temporary addresses.

Patel requested the Municipal Commissioner to issue suitable instructions to ensure that the names of genuine voters living in transit accommodation continue to be verified and retained in the electoral rolls based on their original residential addresses, despite their temporary relocation.

Safeguarding Voting Rights

He stated that such a measure would safeguard the voting rights of citizens displaced solely due to redevelopment and prevent eligible voters from being disenfranchised during the Enumeration and Special Intensive Revision exercise.

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Patel emphasised that retaining these voters on the basis of their original addresses would ensure that genuine electors are not unfairly excluded from the electoral rolls while awaiting completion of redevelopment projects.

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