Mumbai: Congress MLA Amin Patel Flags Voter Roll Issues Amid SSR Process; Meets Chief Electoral Officer, Seeks Clear Guidelines And Faster Action

Congress MLA Amin Patel raises concerns over voter list revision challenges in Mumbai | X - @mlaAminPatel

Mumbai, April 23: Amin Patel, Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Maharashtra, has raised concerns over the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) process in Mumbai, urging authorities to address key issues affecting voters.

Issues faced by residents in redevelopment areas

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Patel, MLA from Mumbadevi, highlighted challenges faced by residents, particularly in areas undergoing redevelopment.

He noted that many residents have been temporarily relocated, leading to confusion regarding the verification and inclusion of their names in electoral rolls.

He stressed the need for clear guidelines to prevent eligible voters from being excluded during the revision exercise.

Met the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, Mr. S. Chockalingam, yesterday to discuss the mapping of election roll 2002 -2024 and upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. I raised key concerns of citizens from Mumbadevi assembly and the larger Mumbai region, and… pic.twitter.com/EeSCEXCd7y — Amin Patel (@mlaAminPatel) April 23, 2026

Delays and logistical challenges

Patel also flagged delays in granting permissions for mapping and verification tasks, which have reportedly slowed the process. He emphasised that timely completion of these procedures is essential to maintain the accuracy and integrity of voter lists.

Drawing attention to the Mumbadevi Assembly constituency, which has over 232 polling booths, Patel said Booth Level Officers and their agents require better logistical support to carry out their duties efficiently.

He further pointed out that the appointment of Assistant Electoral Registration Officers remains incomplete in some areas, potentially hampering the progress of the SSR exercise.

Meeting with Chief Electoral Officer

On Wednesday, Patel met S Chockalingam, Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, to discuss concerns related to the mapping of electoral rolls from 2002 to 2024, as well as the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

“I raised key concerns of citizens from Mumbadevi assembly and the larger Mumbai region, and also shared suggestions to ensure a fair and transparent rollout of the SIR. I hope the Election Commission takes appropriate steps to address these issues and uphold the integrity of the electoral process,” Patel said.

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Call for swift action

He urged the Election Commission to act swiftly to ensure a smooth, inclusive and transparent revision process, safeguarding citizens’ voting rights.

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