Mumbai: Congress Leader Ashraf Azmi Opposes BMC's 30-Year Lease Of Kandivali School Land For ₹4.09 Crore

Congress leader Ashraf Azmi has questioned the proposed concessional lease of municipal school land and demanded a review of the BMC's school lease policy | File Photo

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: The BMC’s proposal to lease 4,209.70 sq. metres of municipal school land in Charkop Sector 2, Kandivali, to a private educational trust for 30 years has triggered strong opposition from the Congress.

The party has demanded immediate withdrawal of the proposal and a detailed debate on the controversial 2024 school lease policy in the BMC General Body, questioning the move to hand over valuable public educational assets without wider consultation and scrutiny by elected representatives.

According to the proposal before the Improvement Committee, the St. Mary Educational Trust has occupied all 19 classrooms of the municipal school since 1995 under a leave-and-licence arrangement.

The civic administration now wants to convert this arrangement into a 30-year lease of the entire plot. While speaking to the media on Monday, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi alleged that the proposal exposes the dangers of a policy pushed through during the Administrator’s tenure, when Mumbai had no elected corporators to question or scrutinise decisions involving public assets.

Congress Questions Lease Premium

Raising questions over the financial terms, Azmi said the plot’s Ready Reckoner benchmark value is approximately Rs 26.22 crore, based on the 2025–26 rate and FSI of 1.0. However, the BMC has proposed a one-time lease premium of just Rs 4.09 crore, barely 15.6% of the benchmark value.

“Valuable municipal land cannot be handed over for decades at heavily concessional rates without protecting the BMC’s financial interests and public assets,” he said.

Demands Inquiry Into School Lease Policy

Azmi pointed out that the policy was approved through Education Committee Resolution No. 174 on February 28, 2024, and Improvement Committee Resolution No. 85 and Municipal Corporation Resolution No. 1427 on February 29, 2024, when the city had no elected representatives.

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The Congress has demanded withdrawal of the Charkop proposal, a debate on the lease policy in the General Body, a freeze on further allotments and an independent inquiry into properties already leased, including their valuation, financial terms and selection process. The proposal will be placed before the committee for approval on Wednesday.

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