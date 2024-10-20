 Mumbai: Congress Interviews 18 Aspirants For Bhiwandi (West) Seat, Vilas Patil Seen As Frontrunner
NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Flag Of The Congress Party | File Pic

Thane: The Congress recently interviewed 18 aspirants who want to contest from Bhiwandi (West) constituency. Political experts believe that out of the 18, one, Vilas Patil, has a strong chance of bagging the Congress ticket.

Who Is Vilas Patil?

Patil is an ex-mayor of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation. He belongs to the Konark Vikas Aghadi, and recently joined the Congress. In the 2019 Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation election, Patil’s wife, Pratibha, was elected as mayor with the support of Congress and BJP corporators.

The Congress interviewed 95 candidates for 11 constituencies that fall under the Bhiwandi and Kalyan Lok Sabha constituencies. They were interviewed by MP and former minister Chandrakant Handore.

