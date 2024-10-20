 'Every Citizen Has A Right To Protest': Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Lawyer For Shouting 'Pannas Khoke Ekdum OK' At Shiv Sena (Shinde) Leader Abdul Sattar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Every Citizen Has A Right To Protest': Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Lawyer For Shouting 'Pannas Khoke Ekdum OK' At Shiv Sena (Shinde) Leader Abdul Sattar

'Every Citizen Has A Right To Protest': Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Lawyer For Shouting 'Pannas Khoke Ekdum OK' At Shiv Sena (Shinde) Leader Abdul Sattar

The slogan was coined by Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 40 MLAs of the undivided Shiv Sena rebelled and formed a coalition government with the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently quashed a First Information Report (FIR) against a lawyer who had staged an agitation in front of the agriculture minister’s convoy, noting that every citizen has a right to protest, although not unfettered. 

On March 22, 2023, Minister for Agriculture Abdul Sattar was on his way from Amalner to Erandol, when advocate Sharad Mali and 12 other persons stopped his convoy and threw cotton and empty curtains, raised slogans, thereby creating chaos. They shouted the slogan “Pannas Khoke, Ekdum Okay” (Fifty Crores, everything is okay).

The slogan was coined by Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 40 MLAs of the undivided Shiv Sena rebelled and formed a coalition government with the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar). 

Read Also
VIDEO: Minister Abdul Sattar Leaves Stage in Pune Amidst 'Sattaracha Karyacha Kay, Khali Doke Var...
article-image

The police had booked Mali and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, including for unlawful assembly charge against the protestors.

FPJ Shorts
Sustainability Shala: Bhavishya-Yaan Students Explore Lush Godrej Mangroves During Educational Tour
Sustainability Shala: Bhavishya-Yaan Students Explore Lush Godrej Mangroves During Educational Tour
Karva Chauth 2024: Women Hope For Men To Break Stereotypes And Fast For Their Wives' Longevity
Karva Chauth 2024: Women Hope For Men To Break Stereotypes And Fast For Their Wives' Longevity
Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP Fields Navya Haridas To Contest Against Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Maharashtra: Spiritual Leaders From Across Religions Promote Yoga At National Conclave By Kaivalyadhama Institute In Lonavala
Maharashtra: Spiritual Leaders From Across Religions Promote Yoga At National Conclave By Kaivalyadhama Institute In Lonavala

The court noted that the protestors have a right to agitate when there are expectations from the government, however, the same right is not unfettered. “The important point to be noted is that, every citizen has a right to agitate. Of course, this right is not the unfettered right but some times, when there are expectations from the Government, then, obvious reactions would be there,” a bench of Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Santosh Chapalgaonkar said on October 16. 

When it is said that cotton was thrown it is stated that Mali, along with other farmers, was agitating in respect of price offered. “There could not have been then an intention or common object,” the court noted. 

Read Also
Maha '50 khoke ekdum ok' jibe: Shinde camp to file 2500 Cr defamation suit against Ajit Pawar,...
article-image

After the protesters stopped the convoy, the minister spoke to their representatives. “The Honourable Minister had heard the representatives of the persons agitating there and therefore, it could not be said that there was any wrongful restraint,” the bench underlined. 

The judges noted that the police had issued prohibitory orders to maintain peace in the area. “Though prohibitory orders were issued to maintain public peace, but every agitation can not be taken as disturbing the public peace,” the bench added while quashing the FIR against Mali. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Every Citizen Has A Right To Protest': Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Lawyer For Shouting...

'Every Citizen Has A Right To Protest': Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Lawyer For Shouting...

Sustainability Shala: Bhavishya-Yaan Students Explore Lush Godrej Mangroves During Educational Tour

Sustainability Shala: Bhavishya-Yaan Students Explore Lush Godrej Mangroves During Educational Tour

Maharashtra: Spiritual Leaders From Across Religions Promote Yoga At National Conclave By...

Maharashtra: Spiritual Leaders From Across Religions Promote Yoga At National Conclave By...

Maharashtra: Raigad District Collector Denies Liquor Shop Proposal In Panvel Housing Complex After...

Maharashtra: Raigad District Collector Denies Liquor Shop Proposal In Panvel Housing Complex After...

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Gadhi River In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Gadhi River In Panvel