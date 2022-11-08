Maha '50 khoke ekdum ok' jibe: Shinde camp to file 2500 Cr defamation suit against Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule and Aaditya Thackeray

CM Eknath Shinde | PTI

Mumbai: The Shinde camp on Tuesday said that it will serve defamation notice against the leader of opposition Mr Ajit Pawar, NCP MP Ms Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Mr Aaditya Thackeray for levelling allegations of 50 ‘’khoke’’ (boxes of money against their legislators.

The Shinde camp spokesman Mr Vijay Shivtare said, ’’Yesterday Supriya Sule said that if someone had made such allegations against me, I would have given him a notice. I would have sued him for damages, defamation. We have heard her advice. I have discussed with many MLAs and the Chief Minister. It has to stop somewhere. The government that came in power on Hindutva has become a natural is being blamed and defamed in this way, then the defamation claims/suits worth Rs 2,500 crore on behalf of 50 legislators (Rs 50 crore each) will be filed and the process of issuing notices will start from Wednesday.’’

The Shinde camp is on the defensive after the ‘’50 khoke Edam ok’’ jibe from opposition as the legislators and ministers were targeted on the issue across Maharashtra.