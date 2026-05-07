Mumbai Congress Chief Varsha Gaikwad Writes To Governor Over Rising Crimes Against Women, Seeks Urgent Implementation Of Shakti Law | File Pic

Mumbai Congress President and MP Varsha Gaikwad has written to Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma seeking urgent intervention to address rising crimes against women in the state and calling for immediate implementation of the pending Shakti Law.

Nasarapur, Chakan, Badlapur cases cited as worrying trend

In her letter, Gaikwad expressed concern over increasing incidents of sexual violence and crimes against women and children across Maharashtra, stating that the state’s reputation as a safe place for women has been severely affected in recent years. She urged the Governor to ensure strict measures are taken to instill fear among offenders and improve law enforcement.

Referring to recent incidents, including the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Nasarapur in Pune district, as well as similar cases reported from Chakan, Badlapur, and Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, Gaikwad said such incidents reflect a worrying trend across both urban and rural parts of the state.

Shakti Law passed unanimously but pending Centre's nod for 3 years

She also highlighted that Maharashtra ranks among the top states in crimes against women, noting a reported 12.8 percent rise in such offences in Mumbai, including rape, molestation, and cases under the POCSO Act.

The Congress leader pointed out that the Shakti Law, which has stringent punishment including the death penalty within 21 days in certain cases, was passed unanimously by the state legislature during the previous government but has been pending approval with the Centre for the past three years.

Gaikwad further raised concerns over the absence of a full-time Home Minister in the state, stating that the additional charge of the Home Department with the Chief Minister has affected law and order administration. She demanded the appointment of a dedicated Home Minister to handle the growing challenges.

Calling for decisive action, she urged the Governor to intervene and ensure stronger implementation of laws to protect women and restore public confidence in safety and justice.

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