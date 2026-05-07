Maharashtra Minister Jaykumar Gore Holds Meeting On Nomadic Communities' Welfare, Yatra Arrangements & Document Issues |

Maharashtra Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Jaykumar Gore held a meeting in Mumbai to discuss key issues concerning the nomadic and denotified communities, along with arrangements for their traditional gatherings and yatras.

Detailed report on community efforts submitted to minister

Representatives of the Bhatke Vimukt Vikas Parishad, including Konkan coordinator Naresh Pote and Maharashtra head Rahul Chavan, met the minister and raised concerns related to difficulties faced by community members in obtaining government documents. A detailed report outlining these issues and ongoing efforts was also submitted during the meeting.

Discussions were held on the management of major yatras organised at Madhi and Malegaon, as well as the need to develop proper infrastructure and facilities for similar events held across the state.

Minister invited to Solapur event on Bhatke Vimukt Diwas

The representatives also invited the minister to attend a programme in Solapur on August 31, observed as Bhatke Vimukt Diwas.

Officials from the Rural Development Department, representatives from the Chief Minister’s Office, and the minister’s private secretary were present at the meeting.

The discussions are expected to pave the way for improved coordination and policy support for the welfare and cultural activities of nomadic and denotified communities in Maharashtra.

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