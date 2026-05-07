Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Seeks Report On Termination Of 113 Project-Affected Security Guards At BMCT Container Terminal |

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has sought a detailed report on the termination of 113 local project-affected security guards employed at the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals, allegedly without prior notice or required approvals.

Alleged termination without notice or required approvals

The issue was discussed during a meeting held at the state assembly under Bansode’s chairmanship, attended by representatives of the company, labour unions, and senior officials from the Labour Department.

The meeting examined whether due procedures and labour laws were followed in terminating the workers, as well as whether priority norms for employing local project-affected persons were adhered to. Bansode directed that a comprehensive report on the matter be submitted at the earliest.

Guards employed through Shubham HP Security Company

He also instructed the Labour Department to study whether the affected workers could be reinstated in accordance with labour laws and to submit its findings.

It was noted during the meeting that the security guards were employed through Shubham HP Security Company.

Bansode said that a final decision would be taken after reviewing the report, adding that another meeting will be convened soon. He emphasized that necessary steps would be taken to safeguard the interests of the affected workers.

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