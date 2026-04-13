Mumbai Congress Chief Varsha Gaikwad Accuses Mahayuti Govt Of Delaying Ambedkar Memorial, Demands Swift Action Plan | ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday accused the ruling Mahayuti government of delaying the construction of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill due to lack of clear policy, planning and intent.

Addressing the media, Gaikwad said the memorial dedicated to B. R. Ambedkar is not just a construction project but a symbol of self-respect and identity for millions of his followers. She warned the government against testing the patience of Ambedkar’s supporters, stating that continuous delays have led to growing public resentment.

She alleged that the BJP-led government prioritises corporate interests while failing to complete important public projects on time. Drawing a comparison, Gaikwad pointed out that the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in the Arabian Sea has also seen little progress despite announcements and ceremonial launches years ago.

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The Congress leader further criticised the repeated extensions given to the Indu Mill memorial project, saying the government has been offering “date after date” instead of ensuring timely execution. She claimed that reasons such as technical issues, administrative hurdles and external factors are being cited to mislead the public.

Emphasising the emotional and historical significance of the project, Gaikwad said any delay in completing the Ambedkar memorial is unacceptable. She urged the government to stop offering excuses and focus on concrete action with a time-bound implementation plan to deliver the long-pending project.

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