Mumbai: Complete Colaba-Seepz metro line trail run without touching a single tree in Aarey, CM Uddhav Thackeray instructs administration

Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday instructed the authorities to complete the Colaba-SEEPZ metro line trail run without touching a single tree in Aarey.

Work on Metro Line-3 on Colaba to Seepz route is in progress to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce pollution in Mumbai.

For this route, an 8-coach train has been built at Shree City, Andhra Pradesh. It has undergone technical tests at the site. Now, the trail run will be carried out for a distance of 10,000 km in Mumbai. After that, the train will also run on the route from Colaba to SEEPZ. After the success of these tests, 31 such trains will be available to run on this route.

According to MMRC's website, MML-3 would run along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor connecting Mumbai’s key financial hubs such as Nariman Point, Bandra-Kurla-Complex, Fort, Worli, Lower Parel, Goregaon, etc. The metro will provide for the first time connectivity to Mumbai Airport, Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Kalbadevi, Worli, BKC, Airport, SEEPZ and MIDC. Besides, two important heritage stations of Mumbai i.e. CSTM and Churchgate will also be connected through the MML-3 alignment.

The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore and is expected to reduce road congestion, apart from reducing the load on the Western Line between Bandra and Churchgate.

MML-3, once functional, would reduce traffic on the corridor by about 35% or by 4.5 lakh vehicles leading to decongestion of roads. The travel time from Cuffe Parade to Mumbai airport will also be reduced by half, the website states.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:57 PM IST