Mumbai: Commuters Sweat It Out While Waiting For Infrequent CSMT-NCPA Bus No.115

Commuters traveling on the BEST 115 bus route have been facing significant inconvenience and longer waiting times in recent weeks. The inadequate number of buses has resulted in serpentine queues forming at CSMT (Bhatiya Baug), particularly during the afternoon.

Bus Operations and Timings

The bus operates between CSMT and NCPA, providing both air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC services. The non-AC buses are designated as 115, while the AC buses are known as A-115. The timings for this route are from 7.30 am to 9.30 pm, with the first bus departing from CSMT at 7.30 am and the last bus departing from NCPA at 9.30 pm. The fare for non-AC buses is Rs5, while AC buses charge Rs6.

Compared to taxis, which are more expensive, commuters find it difficult to rely on cabs for short distances on the same route. Most taxi drivers are reluctant to ferry passengers for shorter distances, further adding to the transportation challenges.

Office-Goers and Increased Demand

The route serves a significant number of government and private offices, including Mantralaya. The high number of office-goers exacerbates the problem, adding to the demand and congestion.

According to BEST officials, during the morning peak hours, the proposed frequency of buses is less than five minutes, with a total of 24 buses deployed (six non-AC and 18 AC buses). In the afternoon, six non-AC buses and nine AC buses are deployed, with a proposed frequency of six minutes, which may sometimes increase due to traffic conditions.

Commuter Frustration and Suggestions

Frustrated with the current situation, commuters like Sudhir Naik have experienced increased waiting times, especially in the afternoon. Naik highlighted that commuters are often forced to wait up to 15 minutes in queues at CSMT for the 115 bus. He also mentioned that the frequency of buses on other routes, such as A-100 and 111, has decreased in recent days. Another passenger suggested that increasing the number of buses during the afternoon would alleviate the problem and reduce waiting time.

The BEST spokesperson acknowledged the issue and stated that they have directed the depot manager to address the matter by increasing the number of buses in the afternoon.