Mumbai: Commuter of Central Railway seeks running of AC train services on holidays too

A frequent commuter of central railway air-conditioned local trains registered a complaint with Mulund station master demanding running of cool train services on holidays too.

Vijay Parmar a Mulund resident who frequently travels by CRs air-conditioned local train registered formal complaints with the Mulund station manager on 3rd May 2022 in this regard.

Currently, Central Railway runs AC services only on weekdays i.e. between Monday to Saturday. Apart from that, on national holidays CR also operates local services as per Sunday time table hence AC local services are not available. However, the spokesperson of CR said, "At the time of issuing notification of the air-conditioned local trains, it was duly notified that air-conditioned local services will not run on Sunday as well as on national Holidays.

"The CR should ensure operation of air condition local trains on government holidays because travellers who are working with private organisations suffer a lot," Parmar told FPJ on Wednesday.

"Mulund station master informed me that they have 12 national holidays and trains will run as Sunday time table on those days," further added Parmar adding that except all Sunday's, 26th January, 15th August and 2nd October railway like non-normal local services, AC services need to be operated by CR.

Parmar also suggested giving a halt to fast local trains at Parel station too because many corporate offices are there.

Currently, CR operates 60 air-conditioned services daily on weekdays (Monday to Saturday). On average around 22,000 travellers use the cool services of CR on daily basis, most of them are pass holders.

Subhash Gupta, a passenger activist also agrees with Parmar's demand. "After the reduction in card ticket price most people start travelling in the AC local trains hence railway should arrange more AC rakes and start services on holidays too," said Gupta.

"Even after paying more for AC train pass, commuters forced to travel in normal local on Sunday and other government holidays, this is unjust for those commuters" added Gupta

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:48 PM IST