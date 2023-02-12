Mumbai: Commission grants relief to woman who got faulty flour mill

Representative Image

Mumbai: A consumer commission has directed Rasoi Shop Ventures Pvt Ltd and a Haryana-based delivery service to either refund the amount paid for a flour grinder that arrived in a damaged condition or install a new machine before taking away the damaged one. Additionally, the commission has directed both parties to pay Rs15,000 towards mental agony and litigation cost to the complainant.

The order directs both Gujarat-based 'Rasoi Shop' and the Haryana-based delivery company to jointly and severally compensate Wadala resident Urmila Kokate who had purchased a flour grinder in Oct 2021 for Rs9,499. When the grinder arrived, Kokate asked the person handing over the machine to open and show it to her. He refused and first asked for the money. When money was given, he allegedly took it and left instantly. When Kokate opened the machine, she found that several parts were either squeezed in, damaged or broken. She immediately complained about it, but the person concerned brushed her off saying it was not his problem.

She then called the Rasoi Shop helpline and was asked to send pictures of the damaged parts along with an assurance that the grinder will be replaced. However, she was later told that only the damaged parts will be replaced and she would have to get them attached herself as Rasoi Shop was not responsible for it. She was also told that she will not get a warranty. With no service available, she filed a consumer complaint against Rasoi Shop and delivery company, but neither appeared for the hearing nor filed any written statement.

During the hearing, the commission observed that for Rasoi Shop to “say that you first send the machine and then a new one will be given is an unfair trade practice”. It added that they should have given the new machine, taken approval of its working condition from the complainant and then taken the old machine away. Finding deficiency in service, it directed the opponents to comply with the order within 45 days of receiving it.

