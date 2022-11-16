Mumbai: Commission defers Osho re-bid matter to November 23

Disciples of Osho gathered at the Charity Commission office in Mumbai for peaceful protest. They were in Mumbai to oppose the sale of land inside Osho Ashram that is over 2 acres | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

The joint charity commissioner's office on Tuesday differed the proceedings related to re-bidding for the sale of Osho land inside Osho Ashram (Pune) to November 23, 2022, owing to another case on the same matter pending before the High Court (HC).

The HC hearing was also scheduled for Tuesday but had not come up for hearing till the afternoon.

Protestors got placards that read 'Guru is not for sale' as they demonstrated against sale of land inside Pune's Osho Ashram | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Joint charity commissioner RU Malvankar asked if the matter should be kept for hearing a little later but advocate Mukesh Shah for one of the intervenors said that the matter had not come up as yet in the HC and getting an order could take some time. The matter was then fixed for November 23.

Nearly 27 Osho disciples have intervened in the case at the joint charity commissioner's office and over 50 had gathered in maroon robes outside as a show of strength and peaceful protest.

“We are opposing the sale of the properties on the basis of shortage of funds,” said advocate Veer Kankaria who represented around 14 intervenors at the charity commission.

"We had challenged the bidding process itself. Osho Ashram is a place of pilgrimage for us; it was made from the contribution of thousands of Sanyasis across the globe," said Swami Chaitanyakeerti, one of the intervenors in the case and editor of Osho World Magazine and a former trustee of OSHO International Foundation.

He added, "When the first time they did the bids, Bajaj gave Rs 107 crores. They wanted to sell the land for that money because there were losses of around Rs 3 crores during COVID. If there are any losses, we are willing to overcome that by contributing. Why should the land be sold for that?"

Protestors got various placards to express their disapproval of the sale of Osho Ashram land in Pune | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

The disciples alleged that there has been misappropriation of funds on the part of trustees of OSHO International Foundation that looks after the Osho Ashram and that those seeking transparency and answers are banned.

"They have banned us because we have asked questions. Over 920 of us were banned. They take money for food coupons, receipts of which are never issued," said Arti Razdan, another disciple and intervenor.

Disciples said that Basho Ashram, inside the Osho Ashram, Koregaon Park, Pune, which is to be sold is like a Sarowar to them. "Can you think of Sarowar inside the Golden Temple being done away with? This place is our heart and soul. Basho is a place for meditation," said Razdan.

"They had challenged the first bid by saying that bid advertisements were not given from Pune and Mumbai. We don't know if someone else has also bid in the re-bid. Since matter is subjudice, I cannot say more," said advocate Sagheer Khan, who appeared for trustees of OSHO International Foundation.

Mukesh Sarda, one of the trustees of OSHO International Foundation who had come for hearing when approached said that he cannot comment as the matter is subjudice.

The protestors donned a maroon colour kurta as a uniform for protest | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Why were they protesting?

Management of Osho decided to sell land inside the Ashram at Koregaon Park in Pune. The land measures nearly two acres and is known as Basho Area.

The case in Charity Commission was filed in 2021 by disciples after they alleged that the current management of Osho Ashram - the OSHO International Foundation (OIF) was selling properties on the pretext of financial loss.

The disciples claim that the properties are being sold and the proceeds are being moved to both Indian and foreign bank accounts.

