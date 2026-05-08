Mumbai Comic Con 2026 Returns To Jio World Convention Centre On 9 May With International Stars And Cosplay | X @vfxmultimedia

Mumbai: The Jio World Convention Centre is set to transform into a vibrant hub of fantasy and creativity as Mumbai Comic Con officially returns on Saturday, 9 May 2026. Organisers have called it an "ultimate pop-culture experience," promising a high-octane blend of comics, cosplay, and gaming.

Headliner Ramón K. Pérez, Eisner-winning Spider-Man artist

​This year’s line-up boasts an impressive international roster. Headlining the event is acclaimed Canadian cartoonist Ramón K. Pérez, the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning talent behind The Amazing Spider-Man and Stillwater. Nostalgia fans will be delighted by the presence of Yvon & Christian, the veteran co-creators of the cult classic series SWAT Kats.

​The influence of anime remains a cornerstone of the festival. Attendees can look forward to appearances by Taito Ban, the voice of Sung Jinwoo in the hit series Solo Leveling, alongside the show’s producer, Atsushi Kaneko. Adding a musical flourish to the proceedings is Hiroshi Kitadani, the legendary Japanese singer famed for his iconic anime theme songs.

Over 25 Indian creators for interactive panel sessions and art showcases

​Beyond international guests, the event will spotlight local talent, featuring over 25 Indian creators across various interactive panel sessions. From art showcases to live music performances, the stage schedule is packed to ensure a dynamic experience for the thousands of fans expected to descend upon BKC.

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