Thane's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Camp In Balkum Serves 22,000+ Citizens, Redefines Citizen-Centric Governance |

Thane: In an era where administrative processes are often synonymous with delays and bureaucracy, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajaswa Samadhan Camp in Balkum has emerged as a beacon of citizen-centric governance. Moving beyond mere paperwork, the initiative successfully bridged the gap between the government and the governed, providing relief to over 22,000 residents.

Women grateful for hassle-free certificate distribution

Held at the Devram Laxman Bhoir College premises, the camp transformed the traditional perception of the Tehsildar office. By bringing essential revenue services directly to the doorstep of the people, the administration proved that political will can turn a rigid system into a responsive one.

The initiative saw a massive turnout, with women particularly expressing gratitude for the hassle-free distribution of vital certificates and documents. The success of the event is attributed to the meticulous coordination of Naib Tehsildar Dinesh Paithankar, alongside Mandal Officer Shashikant Jagtap, Naib Tehsildars Dattatray Berde and Gorakh Phadtare, and the dedicated revenue team.

True highlight remained satisfied faces of common citizens

The event was attended by BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare and local corporators Sanjay Bhoir, Usha Bhoir, and Sapna Bhoir. However, the true highlight remained the satisfied faces of citizens who felt seen and heard by their government, reinforcing that true governance lies in timely service to the common man.

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