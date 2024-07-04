Mumbai College Controversy: Khar Education Society Refuses Admission, Alleges Construction Excuse | X

Mumbai: Students seeking admission to a college in Khar were in for a rude shock after they were turned away by the security staff, telling them that the institute had closed the admissions.

The Khar Education Society (KES) College is refusing to admit the fresh batch of students at both its degree and junior college sections, even though the seats at the latter were allotted through a government-run Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The institute’s inexplicable behaviour has drawn the ire of activists who have lashed out at the management for depriving students of education.

“My younger brother was allotted a seat at the junior college through the online admission process. But when we went there to confirm it, security personnel told us that no admission was being conducted at the college. They didn’t even let us in or meet any of the college authorities. A few days later, a notice was put up outside the building, saying that the admissions had been closed. We are not sure if we will get a seat in the second round of admission,” said the brother of a candidate.

While Prakash Kothari, KES Secretary refused to speak to FPJ on the issue, the college management office bearers told a delegation from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) that they have submitted letters to the University of Mumbai (MU) and the Deputy Director of Education (Mumbai region) for the closure of degree and junior colleges, respectively.

The reason, according to the letter, is that management has decided to construct a new building for the college as the existing structure is unsafe for usage. However, the college was unable to find an alternate place to shift the students, the authorities were told.

However, the activists believe that the construction work is a mere ruse for the closure of the institutes. “In May, they suddenly decided that they wanted to shut down the institute. They have now hired bouncers to prevent candidates from entering the premises. The students were allotted college through the online process. There’s no provision for not accepting them. Who is answerable for this?” said Akhil Chitre, an MNS leader.