Mumbai: 600 students held back for low attendance at KES Shroff College

Despite multiple requests from students, the college remained firm on its stance and debarred 5% of its total strength | File

Mumbai: Several students gathered outside the KES Shroff College of Arts and Commerce in Kandivali, on Wednesday, April 5, hoping to appear for their end-of-semester examinations. Nearly 600 pupils from various degree courses and junior college have been held back due to low attendance.

KES Shroff College wrapped up its second and third-year examinations last week where defaulters were not allowed to appear for the tests. The first-year and Class 11 examinations are still pending.

“We are very tense about repeating the year. We might even have to take our exams externally. It would’ve been fair if we had very low attendance but many of us missed the mark by only 1-2%,” said a Class 11 student KES Shroff College.

Read Also Mumbai: NMIMS suspends 180 students for alleged misbehaviour

Despite multiple requests from students, the college remained firm on its stance and debarred 5% of its total strength. Officials from the college state that the parents of these students were already asked to sign an undertaking.

In addition, the students were repeatedly warned about strict attendance regulations in previous semesters. “The students were already given grace attendance and all medical reasons have been taken into consideration," said Dr. Lily Bhushan, principal of KES Shroff College of Arts and Commerce.

The debarred students haven't been allowed to take remedial examinations at the college, which are currently underway. “The college has wrongly held back several students under the pretext of improving education quality and discipline. Students are not being given the benefit of the doubt,” said Santosh Gangurde, State Chief Organiser, MNVS.