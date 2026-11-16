Mumbai Collector Seeks Agency To Auction Maitreya Group Properties Across 3 States To Recover Depositors' Money

Properties attached under the MPID Act across Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be put up for auction to facilitate recovery for investors | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: In a move to facilitate the recovery of money owed to depositors by the Maitreya Group of companies, the Mumbai City Collector's office has invited bids to appoint a professional agency to conduct auctions of properties attached under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, 1999.

The District Collector and District Magistrate's office has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking an experienced service provider to manage the auction and e-auction process for movable and immovable assets of the Maitreya Group that have been attached under the MPID Act.

Properties Spread Across Three States

The properties are spread across several districts of Maharashtra and, in some cases, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The proposed agency will be responsible for managing the process, from preparing property-wise auction catalogues and coordinating inspections to publicising the sales, registering bidders and conducting online or public auctions.

The attachment of assets belonging to four Maitreya Group entities — Maitreya Services Pvt Ltd, Maitreya Plots and Structures Pvt Ltd, Maitreya Realtors and Constructions Pvt Ltd, and Maitreya Suvarna Siddhi Pvt Ltd — follows allegations that the companies and their promoters failed to repay deposits collected from investors after maturity. The state government has initiated action under the MPID Act to protect depositors' interests.

Agricultural Land, Flats And Commercial Properties

According to the indicative property inventory, the assets include agricultural land, non-agricultural plots, flats, shops, offices, commercial buildings, villas and other properties. The list covers several districts, including Mumbai, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Thane. It also includes properties in Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh and Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Sajapur in Rajasthan.

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Palghar's inventory includes 28 agricultural land parcels, six shops, 11 non-agricultural plots and other residential and commercial properties. Ratnagiri has 178 entries of uncultivated land, apart from two non-agricultural plots. The Mumbai list includes a shop, three flats, an office and a villa.

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