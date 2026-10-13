Mumbai: Colaba Residents Flag Hawkers, Double Parking And Emergency Access Concerns At Meeting With MLA Rahul Narwekar

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has assured Colaba residents that their concerns over traffic congestion, hawkers and obstructive parking will be taken up on priority | File Photo

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: Short traffic signal timings, congestion caused by hawkers and double parking, and the obstruction of emergency vehicle movement on Colaba Causeway were among the key issues raised by residents of South Mumbai during a meeting with Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Members of the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents’ Association (CHCRA) urged authorities to address the traffic and civic problems affecting Colaba Causeway and its adjoining lanes, particularly during weekends when tourist footfall increases.

Residents Seek Relocation Of Hawkers

According to CHCRA Vice President Parvez Cooper, they all proposed the immediate relocation of hawkers occupying the stretch near Colaba Causeway to the Museum Lane area near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, formerly known as the Prince of Wales Museum.

According to the association, the existing arrangement poses a safety concern for residents, as the presence of hawkers and congestion along the road could obstruct fire engines and other emergency vehicles during an untoward incident, particularly a fire. Residents said adequate access must be maintained for emergency services to reach affected buildings and carry out rescue operations.

Traffic Congestion And Double Parking

Traffic congestion is another major concern in the area. Residents said the stretch between Regal Cinema and the Radio Club, covering only a few metres, can take nearly 30 minutes to traverse on Sundays because of heavy traffic. Double parking and the presence of taxi stands have further added to the problem, they alleged.

The association also called for the removal of the bus stand outside the Yacht Club and suspension of the bus route that runs from the Café Mondegar lane towards the Gateway of India. According to CHCRA, Narwekar has already written to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking regarding the matter.

MLA Assures Residents Of Action

In the meeting, double parking, taxi stands and the functioning of pay-and-park attendants were discussed at length. MLA Narwekar assured residents that he would take up the issues concerning Colaba Causeway and its bylanes on a priority basis and undertake a visit to the area, according to the association's vice president.

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Earlier Representation To Transport Office

The meeting follows the association’s earlier representation dated January 5, 2026, to the Tardeo Regional Transport Office, seeking the removal of two taxi stands on BEST Marg — outside Hotel Diplomat and opposite the hotel, outside Red Shield House.

In its letter, the association alleged that taxis occupying these locations for extended periods caused traffic congestion and obstructed pedestrian movement.

It urged the authorities to review the legality of the stands, remove unauthorised parking arrangements and coordinate with traffic police and civic officials to ensure enforcement.

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