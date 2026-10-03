 Mumbai: Colaba Records Hottest October Day In 13 Years At 37.4°C; IMD Scientist Reveals Reason Behind Temperature Spike
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Mumbai: Colaba Records Hottest October Day In 13 Years At 37.4°C; IMD Scientist Reveals Reason Behind Temperature Spike

Mumbai's Colaba recorded 37.4°C on Friday, its highest October temperature since at least 2013 and 5.6°C above normal, IMD data showed. Santacruz reached 36.9°C, 4.6°C above normal. IMD scientist Sushma Nair attributed the heat to changing wind patterns during monsoon withdrawal and an anti-cyclone near Mumbai. Daytime temperatures may remain between 35°C and 37°C for two to three days.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
Mumbai: Colaba Records Hottest October Day In 13 Years At 37.4°C; IMD Scientist Reveals Reason Behind Temperature Spike
Mumbai: Colaba Records Hottest October Day In 13 Years At 37.4°C; IMD Scientist Reveals Reason Behind Temperature Spike |

Mumbai: Mumbai experienced an unusually early spell of October heat on Friday, with Colaba recording a maximum temperature of 37.4°C, which was 5.6°C above normal. The reading marked the highest October temperature recorded in South Mumbai since at least 2013, as high humidity added to the discomfort across the city.

Colaba Records Higher Minimum Temperature

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba was significantly warmer than the suburbs. The observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 27.5°C at 5:30am, which was 2.2°C above normal. The highest-ever October maximum temperature recorded at the Colaba weather station is 39.5°C, logged on October 22, 1968, reported Hindustan Times.

The Santacruz observatory, considered Mumbai's baseline weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9°C on Friday, 4.6°C above normal. However, overnight temperatures in the suburbs remained closer to normal, with Santacruz recording a minimum of 25.7°C.

The early October heat spike comes amid the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the city. A similar early rise in temperatures was recorded on October 8, 2024, when Santacruz recorded a maximum of 36.5°C.

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IMD Scientist Reveals Reason

Sushma Nair, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD Mumbai, attributed the unusual heat to changing weather patterns associated with monsoon withdrawal. She added that daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C for the next two to three days.

“Monsoon should withdraw from Mumbai in a day or two. This is a period of transition, when wind patterns change from westerlies to easterlies and blocks the setting of sea breeze and delaying its onset over the city. There was also an anti-cyclone near Mumbai that contributed to the high temperature,” Nair said as quoted by HT.

Mumbai To See Hot & Humid Day Today

Mumbai is expected to remain hot and humid on Saturday, with the IMD forecasting generally clear skies and a maximum temperature of around 35°C. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29°C in the morning.

No rainfall alert has been issued for the coming week, indicating that widespread heavy rain is unlikely. Meanwhile, Mumbai's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 72, placing it in the 'Moderate' category.

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