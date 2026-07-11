Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel Seepage Caused By Heavy Rain, BMC Rules Out Structural Risk | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: Although the BMC promptly addressed the water seepage on the Mumbai Coastal Road during last week's heavy rain, the incident has sparked concerns over construction quality. Civic officials said limited seepage is unavoidable in tunnels built alongside water bodies during periods of high hydrostatic pressure and is routinely monitored and rectified.

Heavy rain in the first week of July exposed water seepage in the northbound tunnel of the Coastal Road. While the BMC promptly plugged the leakage and declared the tunnel safe for traffic, the incident drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, with BMC Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar demanding regular maintenance and a comprehensive inspection. The latest incident is not the first. In May 2024, soon after the southbound tunnel was opened to traffic, water seepage was reported through two expansion joints.

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However, a senior civic official said the seepage was not a structural concern. He explained that limited leakage through construction and expansion joints is expected in tunnels built adjacent to water bodies during intense rainfall, when hydrostatic pressure rises sharply. Such seepage is permitted under international engineering standards and is routinely monitored and rectified, he added.

The recent leakage was detected at the junction of the cut-and-cover section and the tunnel near Priyadarshini Park. Engineers sealed it using pressure injection grouting with hydro-active polyurethane, a standard waterproofing technique in underground construction. The material reacts with water to form expanding foam, sealing the joints and preventing further seepage.

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