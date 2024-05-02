Mumbai: Coastal Road To Be Now Open For 16 Hrs For Motorists On Trail Period

Mumbai Coastal Road Project |

Mumbai: The south bound arm of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) will be now operational for vehicular traffic for 16 hours a day - from 7 am to 11 pm - which earlier was functional from 8 am to 8 pm. The idea of this new move was laid down by the civic body to ascertain the efficiency of the coastal road, and hence as per the result, the other arm, which will be launched in May, will start its operation for 16 hours straight.

According to civic officials, during the trial period, the functioning of CCTV cameras, speed detectors, ventilation system will be examined - that if they can sustain for 16 hours at a go and accordingly the timings will be made permanent.

In the new change, only the two interchanges - Amarsons and Haji Ali - will be extended, i.e., it will be functional from 7 am till 11 pm. This is from Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction), Amarsons Garden entry and exit at Marine Drive (Princess Street). While the entry of vehicles from the Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk (Khan Abdul Gaffar Road) will remain like earlier - 8 am till 5 pm.

“This will be a trial and during the time we will see if the situation is as smooth as we are expecting then the timing will be made permanent. Once both the bonds start functioning, the challenge will arrive when it comes to the ventilation system. But before that, if one tunnel sustains a 16-hour-period, that will be good for starters,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a traffic police officer said that they are complying with the BMC. “The ultimate goal is to keep the flow of traffic and avoid any disruptions like vehicular breakdown, fire or related calamity ensuring the safety of the motorists,” said a traffic official.

The other advisory for the coastal road remains the same, that includes the speed limit - which will be 80 km on straight road, 60 km in the tunnel and 40 km at the turning point.

Heavy vehicles excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles, will be exempted - which also includes two-wheelers, cycles, three-wheelers, animal-drawn carts, handcarts, pedestrians, etc.