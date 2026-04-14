Mumbai Coastal Road Sees 3.16 Crore Vehicles Since Launch, Traffic Surges After 24x7 Access

Mumbai Coastal Road witnesses sharp rise in traffic as 24x7 access boosts daily commuter usage | File Photo

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: The Mumbai Coastal Road (South), operational since March 2024, has handled over 31.66 million vehicles, enhancing connectivity between Marine Drive and the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

After 24/7 access began on August 15, 2025, daily traffic rose sharply, exceeding 30,000 vehicles southbound (Worli to Marine Drive) and 27,000 northbound, compared to pre-August levels as motorists increasingly rely on this high-speed corridor for daily travel.

Rapid rise in usage since launch

The 10.58 km coastal road from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk (Worli) to Marine Drive southbound was opened on March 11, 2024, and saw an immediate surge in usage—2,63,610 vehicles in its first month alone. Traffic quickly scaled up to over seven lakh vehicles per month on this route.

With the opening of the northbound stretch toward Worli, both directions gained steady traction. Usage further accelerated after the promenade opened and the corridor was made operational 24x7 from August 15, 2025.

Traffic volumes surge after 24x7 access

Earlier, under limited hours (7:00 AM–midnight), the corridor handled 19,209 vehicles daily toward Marine Drive and 15,330 toward Worli. After 24x7 access began on August 15, 2025, volumes surged to around 30,000 southbound and 27,000 northbound.

A BMC official said the rise in Coastal Road traffic is expected due to seamless Bandra–Marine Drive connectivity encouraging higher usage. With major offices and dense residential clusters in Fort, Nariman Point, and Colaba, daily commuter flow toward Marine Drive remains consistently high.

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Reduced travel time and safety measures

The coastal road drive takes around 10 minutes for motorists, a journey that earlier used to take 45 minutes to an hour. The corridor permits a speed limit of 80 km/h, while tunnels are restricted to 60 km/h. Speed limit signage has been installed at regular intervals along the route to ensure compliance.

For safety and enforcement within the tunnels, CCTV cameras have been installed every 50 to 100 metres to monitor traffic, prevent speeding violations, and enhance overall road safety.

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