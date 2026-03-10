Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC To Build ₹19 Crore Roof Over Pedestrian Underpass At Promenade

Mumbai Coastal Road Project | File Photo

Mumbai, March 9: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will construct a roof over the pedestrian underpass at the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project, following the completion of the pedestrian underpasses (PuPs). The project is estimated to cost around Rs 19 crore.

Overview of the Coastal Road project

The Coastal Road features a 10.58-km, 8-lane expressway connecting Worli to Marine Drive, developed at a total cost of Rs 13,984 crore. The 7.47 km-long promenade, extending from Priyadarshini Park to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), is more than twice the length of the iconic 3.5-km Marine Drive promenade and has become a major attraction for both visitors and tourists.

Promenade sections open to public

Currently, two major sections of the promenade are open to the public: a 2.75 km stretch from Tata Garden to Haji Ali, and a 2.5 km stretch between Lovegrove Nullah (Worli Gutter) and B. M. Thackeray Chowk. These sections feature PuPs providing direct access to the seafront.

In total, there are 19 entry points, including key locations such as the Akruti Parking Building on Bhulabhai Desai Road, Vatsalabai Desai Chowk (Haji Ali Junction), Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road near Worli Milk School, and Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli.

Also Watch:

Proposal for roofing and beautification

During a December 2023 site visit, authorities recommended uniform footpaths, cycle tracks, and promenades, including new roofing at PuP entries and exits and the implementation of the landscaping and beautification plan. The proposal is now under final approval by the standing committee.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/