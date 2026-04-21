Mumbai Coastal Road Project Cost Rises To ₹14,977 Crore After Seventh Revision

Mumbai Coastal Road project sees fresh cost hike, pushing total expenditure close to ₹15,000 crore | File Photo

Mumbai, April 20: The cost of the ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South), stretching from Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BSWL), has been revised for the seventh time, with an additional Rs 59.85 crore added to the bill.

The cost escalation covers works such as the construction of an Integrated Control Command Centre, installation of new tetrapod extension of the promenade with seating arrangements, and the relocation of a century-old Parsi gate, among other additions. Launched in 2018, the project’s cost has surged over seven years from Rs 12,721 crore to Rs 14,977 crore.

Project progress and scope

The 10.58-km, eight-lane Coastal Road has been opened in phases since March 2024, with the entire stretch, along with 5.25 km of the planned 7.5-km seafront promenade, inaugurated on August 15, 2025. Executed on a design-and-build basis, the project has been constructed by Larsen & Toubro.

The project, divided into three parts, was initially estimated at Rs 12,721 crore in 2018. In the final stage of completion, the contractor has, for the seventh time, submitted a cost escalation proposal of Rs 59.85 crore for approval by the BMC's Standing Committee, which is scheduled to be tabled on Wednesday.

“Most of the variations have occurred in Part 2 of the project, between Baroda Palace and the southern end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, driven by changes in scope, planning requirements, and revisions to the original design," said a civic official.

Design changes and additional works

"A key change involved expanding the At-Grade Road towards Chowpatty from two to three lanes, pushing the alignment seaward and increasing the need for fill, sea wall construction, and related works. The redesign also necessitated relocating the operations building closer to the shoreline, leading to the shifting and reconstruction of sea wall sections to mitigate tidal risks and protect the historic Parsi pillars. As directed by the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee, the pillars were dismantled, strengthened, and reinstalled. These works were carried out based on contractor claims and consultant recommendations along the stretch from G.D. Somani Chowk to the southern end of Chowpatty,” noted the agenda placed before the Standing Committee.

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Break-up of additional costs

Additional work... increase in cost (in crores)

● First variation (increase in GST) - Rs 339

● Construction of the 120 m net-distance water transport route - Rs 922

● Installation of new tetrapod - Rs 46.27

● Underground parking facility at Haji Ali - Rs 749.29

● Changes in the tunnel ventilation system - Rs 30.21

● Changes in the design of Part 2 - Rs 107.56

● Variations in At-Grade road works - Rs 59.85

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