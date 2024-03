Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Reviews Progress | FPJ

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the work and reviews the progress of Mumbai Coastal Road. Guardian Minister of Mumbai Deepak Kesarkar, Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs Mangalprabhat Lodha, Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Municipality P Velarasu, Sudhakar Shinde too accompanied Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the process.

Chief Minister Shinde inspected the tunnel constructed on Coastal Road and learned about the progress of the work done so far.

More details awaited.