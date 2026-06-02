Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC To Build ₹12.15-Crore Worli Link, Completing 7.5-Km Seafront Promenade

Mumbai Coastal Road Project | File Photo

Mumbai, June 1: The BMC is set to award a Rs 12.15 crore contract to construct the 320-metre-long, 8-metre-wide missing link between Lotus Jetty and Samudra Mahal (near Baroda Palace) in Worli, completing a key section of the Mumbai Coastal Road promenade.

Scheduled for completion within six months, including the monsoon season, the project will bridge the promenade’s remaining gap, creating an uninterrupted 7.5-km seafront corridor for pedestrians and cyclists. The stretch will also serve as an emergency access route to the proposed police outpost and fire brigade facility near Samudra Mahal.

Project to complete uninterrupted seafront promenade

The promenade currently runs uninterrupted from Priyadarshini Park to Lotus Jetty along the reclaimed shoreline. However, the walkway ends at Lotus Jetty due to the presence of a navigation bridge, creating a break in the otherwise continuous seafront experience.

A separate promenade and landscaped stretch resumes from Baroda Palace and extends up to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link exit arm at J.K. Kapoor Chowk.

The proposed link between Lotus Jetty and Baroda Palace aims to bridge this gap and create a seamless seafront promenade. Additionally, a police chowky has been proposed beside the Baroda Palace building at Samudra Mahal from the outset of the project to ensure effective surveillance and security across the promenade.

Emergency access and neighbourhood connectivity

"At present, there is no access from Dr Annie Besant Road to the proposed police chowky near Samudra Mahal in Worli. The proposed promenade-cum-road link between Lotus Jetty and Baroda Palace will ensure seamless pedestrian connectivity while also providing crucial access for emergency services, including the Fire Brigade and police,” the agenda note states.

The BMC has proposed awarding the contract to the sole bidder, M/s Forcon Infra Pvt. Ltd.

Meanwhile, the link will also provide direct access to the promenade for residents of Samudra Mahal, Poonam Chambers, Shivsagar Estate, Lotus Colony, and Lala Lajpatrai Colony, making the waterfront walkway more accessible to nearby neighbourhoods, a civic official said.

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Part of Mumbai Coastal Road Project

The promenade is part of the Rs 13,984 crore, 10.58-km Coastal Road Project linking Worli and Marine Drive. Two sections—a 2.75-km stretch from Priyadarshini Park to Haji Ali and a 2.5-km stretch from Baroda Palace to Worli Seaface—were opened to the public on Independence Day last year.

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