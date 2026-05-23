Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC Approves ₹19 Crore To Build Canopies Over 4 Pedestrian Underpasses Ahead Of Monsoon Season

BMC has approved protective canopies over Coastal Road pedestrian underpasses to prevent monsoon waterlogging and improve commuter access. | File Photo

Mumbai, May 23: Ahead of the approaching monsoon, the BMC Standing Committee has given the green light to a delayed proposal for constructing canopies over four pedestrian underpasses under the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project.

The canopies are designed to shield commuters and the pedestrian underpasses from rain and waterlogging, with the civic body targeting completion in three months, raising hopes of relief by the next monsoon.

PuPs, which provide direct access to the seafront, are operational at key points along the Coastal Road corridor, including Underpass Nos. 2 and 4 at Aakruti Parking Building on Bhulabhai Desai Road, No. 6 at Vatsalabai Desai Chowk (Haji Ali Junction), No. 11 opposite Worli Dairy, No. 12 on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road, and No. 14 at Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli.

However, in March, the Standing Committee put on hold a proposal to sanction an additional Rs 19 crore for canopies over these PuPs, questioning why the provision was not part of the original plan.

Standing Committee clears delayed proposal

After nearly two months, the proposal was once again placed before the Standing Committee on Friday. Civic officials justified the move, citing waterlogging at PuP entry and exit points during heavy rains, which disrupt pedestrian movement and often force temporary closures.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said, “Protective sheds are necessary over PuPs as they may have to be shut during intense rainfall, inconveniencing the public.”

He added that if approved now, the work would take around three months to complete. Following this, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde approved the proposal.

The Coastal Road features a 10.58-km, eight-lane expressway connecting Worli to Marine Drive, developed at a total cost of Rs 13,984 crore. The 7.47-km-long promenade, extending from Priyadarshini Park to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), is more than twice the length of the iconic 3.5-km Marine Drive promenade and has become a major attraction for both visitors and tourists.

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Garden restoration efforts underway

Meanwhile, two civic gardens — Tata Garden, once a key green lung of the area, and the smaller Signature Garden — were impacted during the construction of the Amarsons interchange along the Coastal Road corridor.

While restoration work at Signature Garden is already underway as part of an Ayurvedic garden project, residents are now holding discussions with Godrej Enterprises to revive Tata Garden.

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