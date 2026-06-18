Mumbai Coastal Road North Row: BMC Approves PMC For ₹3,304-Crore Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road Amid Funding Concerns

BMC's Standing Committee approved the PMC proposal for the Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road despite objections over project funding | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 18: A proposal linked to the final phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project ignited a heated row in the BMC Standing Committee on Thursday, as Opposition corporators challenged the civic administration over plans to fund an elevated road connecting Dahisar (West) and Bhayander (West).

Arguing that Mumbai taxpayers were being unfairly burdened, members questioned why the BMC should invest heavily in a project extending beyond city limits and benefiting neighbouring jurisdictions.

The BMC has proposed appointing a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the 5.6-km-long, 45-metre-wide elevated Dahisar–Bhayander Link Road (DBLR). The Rs 3,304-crore corridor is expected to reduce Versova–Bhayander travel time by 30–45 minutes and ease congestion on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

A joint venture of Nippon Koei India Pvt Ltd and Kite Allied Services Pvt Ltd has been recommended as the PMC for Rs 52.5 crore. The consultant will oversee project execution, quality control and compliance throughout the 42-month construction period and the subsequent defect liability phase.

Opposition questions funding model

Criticising the proposal, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse questioned what tangible benefits Mumbaikars would gain from a project that extends beyond the city's boundaries.

He argued that the BMC should not be expected to shoulder the entire financial burden of a regional infrastructure project and demanded a detailed break-up of the expenditure attributable to the Mumbai stretch. Until such clarity is provided, Phanse insisted that the proposal be deferred and brought back before the committee with complete financial and technical details.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi said, “This is a prestigious infrastructure project. The state government should be convinced to bear a major share of the cost. The corporation’s liabilities are already enormous, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) primary mandate is infrastructure development. When only one bidder remained in the process, why was the tender not reissued? There should be complete transparency in such proposals,” Azmi said.

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda advocated a shared funding model for the project, arguing that the financial burden should not fall solely on the BMC. She suggested a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement with other stakeholders, saying that infrastructure benefiting a wider region must be funded collectively rather than entirely by Mumbai’s civic body.

Ruling alliance backs project

Backing the proposal, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said that landmark infrastructure projects are often met with doubts before their benefits become evident.

Citing Mumbai’s Metro network as an example, he noted that many had questioned its relevance when only one line existed in 2014, but it has since become an indispensable mode of transport for lakhs of commuters.

Khankar argued that the DBLR would have a similar impact, easing travel in the city’s northern suburbs and reducing long commute times. “We must assess such projects on their long-term benefits, not short-term objections,” he said.

BMC defends strategic importance

Replying to members' objections, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar maintained that the elevated road is a strategic project intended to improve northbound connectivity and reduce congestion on the WEH.

"The corridor is already part of the approved Development Plan and the section extending beyond Bhayander towards Virar will be developed separately by the MMRDA. The alignment passes through creek areas, making it a technically complex project, and the cost estimates have been validated through detailed rate analysis and review by the Technical Analysis Committee," he added.

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The proposal was eventually put to a vote, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance using its majority to secure approval despite concerns raised by Opposition corporators over the project's funding model.

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