BMC orders parallel construction and tight timelines across seven packages of the Versova-Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road | File Photo

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: With construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North), connecting the Versova-Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road (VDBLR), gathering pace, the civic authorities have turned up the heat on contractors, issuing strict deadlines and ordering parallel execution of critical works to prevent delays across the seven project packages.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar conducted a visit to the project site along with civic officials on Wednesday. During an inspection of Package A at Kavthe Creek, Bangar directed contractors to deploy additional machinery and simultaneously execute the temporary access road and perpendicular temporary bridge.

At Lokhandwala interchange, he ordered the immediate commencement of piling for shifting the high-tension power line, setting a 100-day deadline for completion to clear the way for the main bridge.

🔷मुंबईच्या वाहतूक व्यवस्थेला नवी दिशा देणाऱ्या आणि पश्चिम उपनगरांतील प्रवास अधिक वेगवान व सुलभ करणाऱ्या मुंबई किनारी रस्ता (उत्तर) प्रकल्पाच्या कामांचा अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर यांनी आज प्रत्यक्ष प्रकल्पस्थळी भेट देऊन आढावा घेतला. 🔷वेसावे ते भाईंदर या दोन शहरांना किनारी मार्गाने जोडणाऱ्या या महत्त्वाकांक्षी प्रकल्पाची अंमलबजावणी ए, बी, सी, डी, ई, एफ आणि दहिसर-भाईंदर जोडरस्ता (DBLR) अशा एकूण सात पॅकेजमध्ये करण्यात येत आहे. 🔷प्रकल्पाच्या पॅकेज ए अंतर्गत अमरनाथ टॉवर, कवठे खाडी येथील कामांची श्री. बांगर यांनी पाहणी केली. या ठिकाणच्या कामांना अधिक गती देण्यासाठी आवश्यक यंत्रसामग्रीची संख्या वाढवावी, तसेच या ठिकाणी तात्पुरता पोहोच रस्ता (Temporary Access Road) आणि काटकोनात तात्पुरता पूल उभारणी यांची कामे समांतर पद्धतीने व्हावी, जेणेकरून कामे गतीने पुढे जातील, असे निर्देश श्री. बांगर यांनी दिले. 🔷लोखंडवाला आंतरबदल याठिकाणी प्रत्यक्ष पुलाच्या पायलिंगचे काम सुरू झाले आहे. येथे पुलाच्या पायलिंगसोबतच अदानी पावरची उच्च दाबाची विद्युत वाहिनी (High Tension Line) शिफ्ट करायची आहे. याचेही पायलिंगचे काम त्वरित सुरू करावे आणि पायलिंग सुरू केल्यापासून १०० दिवसांमध्ये ते काम पूर्ण करावे.जेणेकरून मर्यादित कालावधीमध्ये उच्च दाबाची विद्युत वाहिनी शिफ्ट करता येईल. आणि प्रत्यक्ष पुलाचे काम सुरू होईल, असे श्री बांगर यांनी सांगितले. 🔷प्रकल्पाच्या पॅकेज बी अंतर्गत माईंडस्पेस मालाड आंतरबदलाची श्री. बांगर यांनी संपूर्ण पाहणी केली. याठिकाणी जवळपास चार हजार मीटर लांबीचा तात्पुरता प्रवेश पूल (TAB : Temporary Access Bridge) बांधला जाणार आहे. येथे सात दिशेने समांतर पध्दतीने टॅबची पायलिंग केले जाईल हे सुनिश्चित करावे. तसेच हा टॅब बांधणीचा दर कुठल्याही परिस्थितीत दोन मीटर प्रति दिवसपेक्षा खाली येणार नाही, याची दक्षता घ्यावी, अशा सूचना दिल्या. 🔷पॅकेज सी येथे रहेजा यांच्या जमिनीच्या ठिकाणी रिट्रीवल शाफ्ट तयार केला जाणार आहे. त्या जागेची श्री. बांगर यांनी आज पाहणी केली. तसेच या जागेच्या पायलिंगचे काम त्वरित सुरू करावे, असे निर्देश त्यांनी यंत्रणेला दिले. त्याचप्रमाणे चारकोप येथे लॉन्चिंग शाफ्टची पाहणी केली. लॉन्चिंग शाफ्ट मध्ये सध्या खोदकाम सुरू आहे. जवळपास दहा मीटर पर्यंत खोदकाम पूर्ण झाले आहे. या ठिकाणी दररोज १३५० क्युबिक मीटर या गतीने सध्या खोदकाम सुरू आहे. या शाफ्टचे काम दिनांक ३१ मार्च २०२७ पर्यंत पूर्ण करून दिनांक १ एप्रिल २०२७ पासून टनेल बोरिंग मशीनची जोडणी आणि दिनांक ३१ मे २०२७ रोजी टनेल बोरिंग मशीनने पहिल्या बोगद्याच्या प्रत्यक्ष खोदकामाला सुरुवात, असे नियोजन आहे. त्यानंतर दोन महिन्यांनी म्हणजे दिनांक ३१ जुलै २०२७ रोजी दुसऱ्या बोगद्याच्या खोदकामाला सुरुवात केली जाणार आहे. पहिले टनेल मशीन मालाड येथील रिट्रीवल शाफ्ट येथे जुलै २०२७ पर्यंत पोहोचणे अपेक्षित आहे. तोपर्यंत मालाड चा रिट्रीवल शाफ्ट पूर्ण होईल, असे नियोजन करून काम करावे असे निर्देश श्री बांगर यांनी दिले. #MyBMCUpdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 24, 2026

Deadlines Set For Package B

At the Mindspace-Malad interchange under Package B, Bangar ordered seven-direction simultaneous piling for the nearly 4,000-metre Temporary Access Bridge (TAB), stipulating that construction progress must not fall below two metres per day. Under Package C, he directed the immediate commencement of piling at the proposed retrieval shaft on Raheja’s land.

Tunnelling Schedule Announced

Bangar said, "At Charkop, excavation of the launching shaft has reached nearly 10 metres, with work progressing at 1,350 cubic metres per day. The shaft is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027, followed by Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) assembly from April 1. The first tunnel excavation is scheduled to begin on May 31, with the second slated for July 31, 2027.

The first TBM is expected to reach the Malad retrieval shaft by July 2027."

Bangar directed officials to ensure the shaft is ready before the machine arrives, stressing that delays or poor coordination between construction activities must not derail the tunnelling schedule. The VDBLR, which will connect Versova, Dahisar and Bhayander and link with the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, is being executed in seven packages.

Project Aims To Ease Congestion

The 20-km VDLR, costing Rs 16,621 crore, aims to ease traffic congestion in the region. Additionally, a 5.6-km elevated road (45 metres wide) connecting Dahisar to Bhayandar will be built for Rs 3,304 crore to further improve traffic flow.

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The work is expected to be completed by December 2028. The project aims to reduce travel time from 90–120 minutes to 15–20 minutes and cut carbon emissions by 55 per cent through fuel savings.

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