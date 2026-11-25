Mumbai, November 25, 2026: With construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North), connecting the Versova-Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road (VDBLR), gathering pace, the civic authorities have turned up the heat on contractors, issuing strict deadlines and ordering parallel execution of critical works to prevent delays across the seven project packages.
Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar conducted a visit to the project site along with civic officials on Wednesday. During an inspection of Package A at Kavthe Creek, Bangar directed contractors to deploy additional machinery and simultaneously execute the temporary access road and perpendicular temporary bridge.
At Lokhandwala interchange, he ordered the immediate commencement of piling for shifting the high-tension power line, setting a 100-day deadline for completion to clear the way for the main bridge.
Deadlines Set For Package B
At the Mindspace-Malad interchange under Package B, Bangar ordered seven-direction simultaneous piling for the nearly 4,000-metre Temporary Access Bridge (TAB), stipulating that construction progress must not fall below two metres per day. Under Package C, he directed the immediate commencement of piling at the proposed retrieval shaft on Raheja’s land.
Tunnelling Schedule Announced
Bangar said, "At Charkop, excavation of the launching shaft has reached nearly 10 metres, with work progressing at 1,350 cubic metres per day. The shaft is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027, followed by Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) assembly from April 1. The first tunnel excavation is scheduled to begin on May 31, with the second slated for July 31, 2027.
The first TBM is expected to reach the Malad retrieval shaft by July 2027."
Bangar directed officials to ensure the shaft is ready before the machine arrives, stressing that delays or poor coordination between construction activities must not derail the tunnelling schedule. The VDBLR, which will connect Versova, Dahisar and Bhayander and link with the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, is being executed in seven packages.
Project Aims To Ease Congestion
The 20-km VDLR, costing Rs 16,621 crore, aims to ease traffic congestion in the region. Additionally, a 5.6-km elevated road (45 metres wide) connecting Dahisar to Bhayandar will be built for Rs 3,304 crore to further improve traffic flow.
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The work is expected to be completed by December 2028. The project aims to reduce travel time from 90–120 minutes to 15–20 minutes and cut carbon emissions by 55 per cent through fuel savings.
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