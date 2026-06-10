Mumbai Coastal Road North Project: BMC Seeks Approval For ₹12.81 Crore Afforestation Plan To Plant 15,843 Trees In Panvel

BMC proposes a ₹12.81 crore compensatory afforestation programme in Panvel to meet environmental clearance conditions for the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 9: To meet environmental clearance requirements for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) (North) and Dahisar-Bhayander Elevated Road projects, the BMC has sought the Standing Committee’s approval to appoint Maharashtra State Forest Development Corporation (MSFDC) Ltd. for compensatory tree plantation and conservation works.

Under the proposal, Rs. 12.81 crore will be paid to the agency for planting 15,843 trees on 15 hectares of land in Karanjade, Panvel, and maintaining them for seven years.

Tree plantation for environmental compliance

The coastal road, spanning from Versova to Bhayander and connecting with the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, has been divided into seven packages for execution.

The BMC has estimated that around 9,904 trees along the project alignment will be affected, triggering the need for compensatory plantation of nearly 70,000 trees under the state's Compensatory Tree Plantation and Replantation Policy.

To facilitate the afforestation programme, the civic body had sought around 60 hectares of land. However, the MSFDC Ltd. has currently allotted 15 hectares at Karanjade, which is capable of accommodating 15,843 trees in the initial phase.

Additionally, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan has been earmarked for the replantation of 882 transplanted trees, all of which will be maintained for seven years as part of the project's environmental commitments.

Census and statutory approvals

As part of the statutory approval process, contractors for all seven packages of the MCRP (North) undertook tree censuses through expert horticulturists and submitted proposals for the felling and transplantation of affected trees to the Tree Authority.

The proposal notes that the Garden Department has made it mandatory for compensatory afforestation to be implemented in line with the Maharashtra government's 2025 policy framework.

To ensure accountability, contractors have been directed to provide written undertakings committing to the prescribed plantation targets, maintenance obligations and other environmental conditions.

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Budget allocation and funding

The BMC has earmarked Rs. 715.07 crore towards statutory environmental and regulatory obligations linked to the seven project packages. So far, Rs. 351.65 crore has been paid to the Mangrove Cell and Rs. 2.54 crore to the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.

With Rs. 360.87 crore still available under the fund, the civic body has proposed utilising Rs. 12.81 crore from the 2026-27 budget to pay the MSFDC Ltd. for compensatory afforestation and maintenance works.

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