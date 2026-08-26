Mumbai Coastal Road North Project: BMC Pushes 60-Km Versova-Bhayandar Link Towards December 2028 Completion

BMC officials inspect construction progress on the ambitious Coastal Road North project linking Versova with Bhayandar | AI Generated Image (X - @mybmc)

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: The Mumbai Coastal Road North, also known as Versova Bhayandar Link Road, a mega project undertaken by the BMC, is about 60 kilometres long and will reduce the travel time from Versova to Bhayandar from 90 to 120 minutes to just 15 to 20 minutes. The total project cost of Rs 22,000 crore and completion deadline is December 2028, with March 2029 as the final outer deadline.

Once ready, it will connect Mumbai Coastal Road South, Bandra Worli Sea Link and Bandra Versova Sea Link, thereby connecting the entire coastal belt of Mumbai. This will help to solve the traffic congestion in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and allow smooth, uninterrupted travel from South Mumbai to Bhayandar.

Project Packages And Infrastructure

The construction work of Coastal Road North has been divided into seven packages, namely A, B, C, D, E, F and Dahisar Bhayandar Link Road. The project includes infrastructure like double elevated roads, roads on stilts in mangrove areas, two cable-stayed bridges, four basket bridges, two twin tunnels of about 15 metres diameter and 10 interchanges, which will be constructed using modern technology.

Package C and D includes construction of 3.9 km-long twin tunnels running between Mindspace Malad and Charkop Creek. A shaft will be developed for the construction of the tunnel at Charkop and excavation has been started on an area of 65 m × 40 m and piling work is in progress.

The spare parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will be available in December 2026, following which the excavation work will begin. The assembly of the second TBM will be completed in June next year, following which the excavation of the second tunnel will begin.

Project Inspection And Timeline

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, along with civic officials and consultants, inspected the project site on Wednesday and directed that the work of this coastal road project should be completed with quality and within the stipulated time frame.

The BMC in July received the Stage II clearance — the final approval from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for the diversion of 103.6554 hectares of forest (mangrove) land for the project, allowing the authorities to speed up the mangrove removal and construction activities, aiming to complete the project by December 2028.

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Mangrove Plantation Plans

Compensatory afforestation of 1.37 lakh mangroves will be done on a total 255 hectares of land. Plantations on 31 hectares of land in Bhayandar have begun and plantations on 244 hectares in Palghar will begin soon.

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