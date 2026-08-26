H1N1 Cases Rise 329% During Monsoon; IMA Urges Vigilance, Warns Against Antibiotic Misuse

The IMA has advised caution and preventive measures amid a sharp seasonal increase in H1N1 infections | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday issued a public health advisory urging people to exercise caution amid a seasonal surge in Influenza A (H1N1), commonly known as swine flu. The advisory comes amid a sharp rise in H1N1 cases in several metropolitan centres, including Mumbai, in recent months.

The IMA said the increase warrants heightened vigilance, but there is no need for panic. Surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) indicates that the circulating virus remains seasonal Influenza A (H1N1), with no novel genetic mutations identified.

The Indian Medical Association has issued a public health advisory on the seasonal rise in H1N1 cases, stating that most infections are mild and self-limiting while urging heightened vigilance without panic. It advises preventive hygiene measures, cautions against self-medication… pic.twitter.com/Ooaycb3Bk1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026

Common Symptoms And Risks

The majority of H1N1 infections are mild and self-limiting, the association said. Common symptoms include sudden high-grade fever and chills, persistent dry cough, sore throat, severe muscle aches, fatigue, headache, and a runny or congested nose. Children may additionally experience nausea, vomiting or loose stools.

Emphasising rational antibiotic use, the IMA said H1N1 is a viral infection and antibiotics do not kill viruses. It cautioned people against self-medicating with antibiotics such as azithromycin, amoxicillin-clavulanate and cefixime for flu symptoms, warning that indiscriminate use can contribute to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Antibiotics should be prescribed only when a qualified physician diagnoses a secondary bacterial infection based on clinical and laboratory findings. The IMA also advised against self-administering oseltamivir, saying antiviral treatment should be used only for appropriate clinical categories and under medical supervision.

Warning Signs For Patients

The association has advised patients to seek emergency medical care if they develop breathing difficulty, shortness of breath, chest pain, bluish discolouration of the lips or fingers, blood in sputum, confusion, seizures, persistent vomiting or an inability to consume fluids. In children, inability to feed, lethargy, grunting or severe chest retractions were listed as warning signs.

For prevention, the IMA recommended frequent handwashing, respiratory hygiene, wearing a well-fitted mask in crowded and enclosed spaces, and staying home until at least 24 hours after fever has subsided without the use of fever-reducing medication. It also strongly advised annual seasonal influenza vaccination for healthcare workers, pregnant women, elderly people and those with underlying chronic medical conditions.

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Mumbai Cases Rise

The advisory comes as Mumbai has recorded a sharp rise in H1N1 infections during the monsoon, with 309 cases reported between June 1 and August 15, compared with 72 during the corresponding period last year — a 329.2 per cent increase.

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