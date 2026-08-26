Nepal Flood Threat: NDRF Deploys 9 Teams Across Bihar Amid Rising Risk | VIDEO | ANI

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 26: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams across Bihar amid a looming flood threat following heavy rainfall and flash floods in Nepal, with additional teams sent to vulnerable areas as authorities prepare for a possible rise in water levels downstream, NDRF Commandant Hitender Pal Singh Kandari said on Wednesday.

Kandari said NDRF teams had already been pre-positioned in flood-prone areas of the state as part of the force's monsoon preparedness, while additional teams were sent after the situation in Nepal indicated a possibility of increased water flow into Bihar.

"In the monsoon season, because of the impact of the monsoon in various places, where there are potential areas where there is a possibility of floods during the monsoon season, we deploy our teams in advance, which is called pre-positioning," Kandari said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Hitender Pal Singh Kandari, Commandant of the 9th Battalion NDRF, says, "During the monsoon, we pre-position our teams in the areas where flooding is likely to occur during the season. So, some of our teams were already pre-positioned. In the likelihood of… pic.twitter.com/hYNwFVl5p5 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

NDRF boosts Bihar deployment

He said some teams were already stationed in Bihar and additional personnel had subsequently been deployed based on the evolving situation.

"Seeing the possibility of floods, additional teams were sent, and according to today's situation, two more teams have been sent. In this way, nine of our teams are deployed in Bihar today. And our other teams are on alert," he said.

The NDRF official said its personnel were also responding to ongoing emergencies in the state, including a boat capsizing incident in Bhagalpur and drowning incidents in other locations.

"Currently, our team is working on a boat capsizing incident in Bhagalpur, and other teams are working on drowning incidents as well," Kandari said.

Teams placed in vulnerable areas

He added that teams had been stationed in vulnerable locations so that they could quickly respond in case of flooding.

"Other teams have been sent there on alert because in the event of a flood, they have been pre-positioned there beforehand so that they can help people in case of any situation," he said.

Kandari said the force was particularly concerned about the possibility of floodwaters from Nepal entering Bihar.

"Currently, it is expected that the floodwater which is now in Nepal will enter India, after which a flood situation may also arise here. In view of that, our teams have been sent there," he said.

Centre assures Bihar assistance

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and assured the state government of all possible assistance from the Centre to tackle any flood-related emergency.

Shah also directed authorities to strengthen preparedness measures and said the NDRF was being mobilised to assist the state government wherever required.

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Nepal flash flood situation

Around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of Nepal, the country's Tourism Board said on Wednesday, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies.

It said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, have been reported missing from the affected areas.

The list of "reported missing" by Nepal Tourism also states that 37 NRIs are missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area.

"Following the sudden flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas," NTB said in an update on X, giving "preliminary details of missing tourists".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)